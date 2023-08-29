Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 29

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Tuesday.

29 Aug 2023

Cabinet Approves Reducing LPG Cylinder Price By Rs 200

The Union Cabinet approved reducing prices of domestic gas cylinders for all consumers by Rs 200.

Maruti Suzuki To Spend Rs 45,000 Crore To Double Car Output By 2031

Maruti Suzuki India expects to invest around Rs 45,000 crore to double its production capacity to 40 lakh units annually in the next eight years.

Islamabad High Court Suspends Imran Khan's Conviction

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday suspended Imran Khan's conviction and three-year sentence in the Toshakhana corruption case and ordered his release.

Billionaire Sunil Mittal’s Airtel Plans Uganda’s Biggest IPO

Airtel Uganda plans to raise as much as $216 million in an initial public offering, making it the nation’s biggest share sale.

Byju's Chief Business Officer, Two Other Top Executives Quit Amid Restructuring

Byju's has announced the exit of its Chief Business Officer Pratyusha Agarwal and two other senior executives, as the edtech giant says it is undertaking a restructuring of its verticals.

Union Territory Status Of Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Permanent Thing: Government

"The Union territory status of Jammu and Kashmir is not a permanent thing. So far as Ladakh is concerned, its UT status is going to remain for some time," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said to the Supreme Court.

Vedanta Seeks To Identify Bondholders As $2-Billion Debt Looms

Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Resources said it has started an exercise to identify its dollar bondholders, as the miner prepares to repay about $2 billion of notes next year, a record annual amount for the company.

