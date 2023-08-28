Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 28

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Monday.

Updated On 07:35 PM IST, 28 Aug 2023

Reliance AGM 2023: Mukesh Ambani Moves Ahead With Succession

Nita Ambani stepped down from the board of Reliance Industries Ltd. Isha, Anant, and Akash Ambani are named as executive directors.

 Read More

HDFC Bank Rides On Premium Cards To Grab Market Share

Analysts say the bout of revenge spending has now evolved into a trend of rising consumer expenditure on premium products.

 Read More

Why SBI, PNB And BOB Shares Beat The Nifty Bank

Stock prices of PSU banks have advanced in the range of 11-93%, as compared with a 14% rise in the Nifty Bank.

 Read More

Jet Airways Case: Jalan Kalrock Consortium Gets Extension To Pay Lenders

The NCLAT has agreed to adjust a performance bank guarantee in the payment amount.

 Read More

L&T Buyback: All You Need To Know

The buyback is expected to boost L&T's earnings per share and return on equity.

 Read More

Man Infraconstruction Announces Redevelopment Project, Shares Jump

Shares of Man Infraconstruction Ltd. jumped over 7% after it announced a development project in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

 Read More

Bharat Forge Shares Hit Record High After Unit Wins Rs 287.5-Crore Defence Order

The order entails the supply of missile systems for a contract value of Rs 287.5 crore.

 Read More

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 28

Vivo V29e Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And More

7 Raksha Bandhan Gifts For Sisters Under Rs 500
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe