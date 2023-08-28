Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 28

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Monday.
Nita Ambani stepped down from the board of Reliance Industries Ltd. Isha, Anant, and Akash Ambani are named as executive directors.
Analysts say the bout of revenge spending has now evolved into a trend of rising consumer expenditure on premium products.
Stock prices of PSU banks have advanced in the range of 11-93%, as compared with a 14% rise in the Nifty Bank.
The NCLAT has agreed to adjust a performance bank guarantee in the payment amount.
The buyback is expected to boost L&T's earnings per share and return on equity.
Shares of Man Infraconstruction Ltd. jumped over 7% after it announced a development project in the western suburbs of Mumbai.
The order entails the supply of missile systems for a contract value of Rs 287.5 crore.