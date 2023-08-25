Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 25

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.
Tech leaders cautioned that the euphoria of generative AI should be matched with careful thought around privacy and regulation.
The Finance Minister said obsession with using interest rates as the only tool to deal with inflation won't give a complete solution.
Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund bought 0.6% stake, or 3.72 crore shares, in Jio Financial Services Ltd. in a bulk deal.
Jerome Powell addressed the U.S. central bank’s annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.
India's foreign exchange reserves declined below the $600-billion mark for the first time since July 7 this year.
Agarwal has asked advisors to look into creating independent businesses with "independent management and the leadership".