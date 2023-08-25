Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 25

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.

Updated On 09:30 PM IST, 25 Aug 2023

B20 Summit India 2023: Tech Leaders Urge Balance Between AI's Euphoria And Risks

Tech leaders cautioned that the euphoria of generative AI should be matched with careful thought around privacy and regulation.

Read More

B20 Summit 2023: Expect Q1 GDP Numbers To Be 'Good', Says Sitharaman

The Finance Minister said obsession with using interest rates as the only tool to deal with inflation won't give a complete solution.

 Tap To Read

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund Buys 0.6% Stake In Jio Financial Services

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund bought 0.6% stake, or 3.72 crore shares, in Jio Financial Services Ltd. in a bulk deal.

Read More

Powell Signals Fed Will Raise Rates If Needed, Keep Them High

Jerome Powell addressed the U.S. central bank’s annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.

 Read

Forex Reserves Fall Below $600-Billion Mark For The First Time In August

India's foreign exchange reserves declined below the $600-billion mark for the first time since July 7 this year.

 Read More

Anil Agarwal Says Vedanta Mulling Options To Spin Off Businesses

Agarwal has asked advisors to look into creating independent businesses with "independent management and the leadership".

 Tap To Read

More Stories

FD Rates Of Top Banks As Of August 2023

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 25

10 Work-Friendly Cafes To Visit In Mumbai
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe