Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 24

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Thursday.

Updated On 08:05 PM IST, 24 Aug 2023

Infosys Signs Rafael Nadal As Brand Ambassador For Three Years

Infosys transformed the tennis-watching experience and empowered players with analytics, says Nadal.

MPC Minutes: Task To Contain Inflation Still Not Over, Says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

MPC members reaffirmed their commitment to bringing down inflation.

Reliance Industries Shares Close 1.68% Lower, Drag Markets Down

Reliance Industries was the top contributor to the market loss today.

Delhi High Court Orders SpiceJet, Ajay Singh To Pay Rs 100 Crore To Kalanithi Maran

Earlier, the court had directed Singh to pay the full amount of Rs 380 crore to Maran.

Adani Group Moves Ahead With 10-Year Capital Plan, Leverage Down On Record Ebitda

Of the total assets of Rs 4.22 lakh crore, 89% are core infrastructure assets.

Block Deals Worth Over Rs 9,000 Crore Executed So Far On Thursday

Average traded volume for Coforge stood at 80 times its monthly average, after 25% of its outstanding shares were traded.

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel Add 36 Lakh Subscribers Combined In June

Top three service providers constituted 91.11% market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of June.

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 24
