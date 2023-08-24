Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 24

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Thursday.
Infosys transformed the tennis-watching experience and empowered players with analytics, says Nadal.
MPC members reaffirmed their commitment to bringing down inflation.
Reliance Industries was the top contributor to the market loss today.
Earlier, the court had directed Singh to pay the full amount of Rs 380 crore to Maran.
Of the total assets of Rs 4.22 lakh crore, 89% are core infrastructure assets.
Average traded volume for Coforge stood at 80 times its monthly average, after 25% of its outstanding shares were traded.
Top three service providers constituted 91.11% market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of June.