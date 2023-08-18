Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 18

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.
High GDP growth will contribute to gradually rising income levels and overall economic resilience, it said.
The National Company Law Tribunal had approved the planned demerger of Jio Financial Services from parent Reliance Industries.
India imposed an export curb on non-basmati white rice for semi-milled, wholly-milled, polished and glazed varieties on July 20.
Reforms pertaining to Point-of-Sale registration and Know-Your-Customer norms have been proposed.
All the 10 listed Adani Group stocks advanced on Friday.
The total deposits in these accounts are above Rs 2.03 lakh crore and the average balance in them was Rs 4,076.
Within the major shift in investing landscape in Asia, India stands out because of the scale of the activity, he said.