Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 18

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.

Updated On 06:57 PM IST, 18 Aug 2023

Moody's Affirms India's Baa3 Ratings; Outlook Stable

High GDP growth will contribute to gradually rising income levels and overall economic resilience, it said.

Jio Financial Services To Get Listed On Aug. 21

The National Company Law Tribunal had approved the planned demerger of Jio Financial Services from parent Reliance Industries.

India Clarifies Exceptions On Non-Basmati Rice Export Ban

India imposed an export curb on non-basmati white rice for semi-milled, wholly-milled, polished and glazed varieties on July 20.

Ban On Bulk SIM Card Sales To Make Identification Of Cyber Criminals Easier: Experts

Reforms pertaining to Point-of-Sale registration and Know-Your-Customer norms have been proposed.

Adani Group Market Cap Jumps By Rs 76,000 Crore To Hit Six-Month High Of Rs 11.26 Lakh Crore

All the 10 listed Adani Group stocks advanced on Friday.

Jan Dhan Accounts Breach 50-Crore Mark In August

The total deposits in these accounts are above Rs 2.03 lakh crore and the average balance in them was Rs 4,076.

Jonathan Garner Says India Looks Expensive But For A Very Good Reason

Within the major shift in investing landscape in Asia, India stands out because of the scale of the activity, he said.

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 18

India Tests Emergency Cell Broadcast Technology: All You Need To Know

In Pics: India's First 3D Printed Post Office Inaugurated In Bengaluru
