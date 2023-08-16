Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 16

Fitch Says Indian Banks On A Strong Growth Trajectory, Risks Receding

Operating environment for Indian banks has strengthened as economic risks associated with the Covid-19 pandemic have ebbed, according to Fitch Ratings.

Ghar Kharcha: It's Not Just Tomatoes Upending Your Grocery Bills

Households continued to see a near collective rise in grocery bills, having to pay higher prices for atta, breads, milk and milk products, fruits, vegetables, and spices.

IndiGo Shares Tumble After Gangwal Family Sells 3.8% Stake In Five Large Trades

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation fell over 4% intraday after the Gangwal family sold 3.8% stake in five large trades.

These Stocks Are Set To Pay Highest Dividend Over Next Month

Here are the top dividend-yielding stocks set to payout over the next month, according to an Axis Securities report.

This Dividend Season, Get Your Calculations In Order

The dividend season for equity shareholders leads to a lot of inflows as companies declare and pay out their dividends.

Four U.P. Municipalities Mull Up To Rs 500 Crore Bond Issuances

At least four municipal corporations from Uttar Pradesh are looking to tap the debt market for fundraising.

Chandrayaan-3: Final Lunar Bound Orbit Maneuver Performed Successfully; Here's What's Next

ISRO has successfully performed the final and fifth Lunar bound maneuver for the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.

