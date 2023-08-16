Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 16

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Wednesday.
Operating environment for Indian banks has strengthened as economic risks associated with the Covid-19 pandemic have ebbed, according to Fitch Ratings.
Households continued to see a near collective rise in grocery bills, having to pay higher prices for atta, breads, milk and milk products, fruits, vegetables, and spices.
Shares of InterGlobe Aviation fell over 4% intraday after the Gangwal family sold 3.8% stake in five large trades.
Here are the top dividend-yielding stocks set to payout over the next month, according to an Axis Securities report.
The dividend season for equity shareholders leads to a lot of inflows as companies declare and pay out their dividends.
At least four municipal corporations from Uttar Pradesh are looking to tap the debt market for fundraising.
ISRO has successfully performed the final and fifth Lunar bound maneuver for the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.