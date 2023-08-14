Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 14

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Monday.
Food prices pushed India's retail inflation above the central bank's target range.
Foxconn's diversification into India comes in line with Apple's bullishness on the country as a market and a manufacturing hub.
ITC's Q1 revenue fell 6% to Rs 18,639.5 crore against an estimate of Rs 16,657.5 crore.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced the launch of this platform during the MPC address on Aug. 10.
India's trade deficit saw a modest rise in July even as exports and imports continued to decline.
The court says the confidence of the creditor must be restored.
The expected financial implication, if any, due to compensation or penalty could be Rs 72.16 crore.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.