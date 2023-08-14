Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 14

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Monday.

Updated On 06:20 PM IST, 14 Aug 2023

India's CPI Inflation Spikes To 15-Month High At 7.44% In July

Food prices pushed India's retail inflation above the central bank's target range.

Foxconn's $2-Billion India Investment Could Be Just The Start, Says Chairman

Foxconn's diversification into India comes in line with Apple's bullishness on the country as a market and a manufacturing hub.

ITC Q1 Profit Up 16%, Revenue Falls 6%

ITC's Q1 revenue fell 6% to Rs 18,639.5 crore against an estimate of Rs 16,657.5 crore.

RBI To Launch Pilot Of Public Tech Platform For Frictionless Credit On Aug. 17

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced the launch of this platform during the MPC address on Aug. 10.

India's Trade Deficit At $20.7 Billion In July As Exports, Imports Decline

India's trade deficit saw a modest rise in July even as exports and imports continued to decline.

SpiceJet-Credit Suisse Dispute: Supreme Court Issues Notice To Airline

The court says the confidence of the creditor must be restored.

Adani Green's Unit Appeals Against Tax Demand

The expected financial implication, if any, due to compensation or penalty could be Rs 72.16 crore.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

