Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Sept. 27

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Wednesday.

Updated On 07:44 PM IST, 27 Sep 2023

DGCA Can Act Against Resigning Pilots Of Akasa Air, Says Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court clarifies that the DGCA is not restricted from taking action against the pilots in Akasa Air's lawsuit.

India Has Met 40% Capex Target, On Track To Meet Fiscal Deficit Aim, Says Official

The government is also on the lookout for a better greemium, backed by the strength of green investments that are lined up.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime

Act As 'Scouts', Report Negative Remarks: Byju's Updates Employees' Media Policy

Byju's reiterates that employees shouldn't interact with any media houses or publications without prior approval.

Photo Credit: Byjus

Mahindra Says No Airbag Malfunction After FIR In UP Scorpio Death

It clarified that Scorpio S9 variant vehicle is safe, following allegations that the car's airbags did not open during an accident.

Photo Credit: Reuters

SpiceJet Faces More Legal Woes: Leasing Firm Moves Court Seeking Engine Return

Delhi High court issued a notice to the airline and the matter is now likely to come up for hearing on Oct. 6.

Photo Credit: SpiceJet/Facebook

Dream 11 Approaches Bombay High Court Over GST Demand Of Rs 1,222 Crore

As per the notice, Dream 11's tax liability is calculated on the full contest entry amount deposited by a user.

Photo Credit: Company

Apollo Hospitals Arm Acquires Partially Built Kolkata Hospital For Rs 102 Crore

The hospital said the acquisition will result 'in growth opportunities in line with the strategic directions.'

Photo Credit: Canva

