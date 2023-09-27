Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Sept. 27

Photo Credit: Canva
The Delhi High Court clarifies that the DGCA is not restricted from taking action against the pilots in Akasa Air's lawsuit.
The government is also on the lookout for a better greemium, backed by the strength of green investments that are lined up.
Byju's reiterates that employees shouldn't interact with any media houses or publications without prior approval.
It clarified that Scorpio S9 variant vehicle is safe, following allegations that the car's airbags did not open during an accident.
Delhi High court issued a notice to the airline and the matter is now likely to come up for hearing on Oct. 6.
As per the notice, Dream 11's tax liability is calculated on the full contest entry amount deposited by a user.
The hospital said the acquisition will result 'in growth opportunities in line with the strategic directions.'
