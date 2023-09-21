Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Sept. 21

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational
Indian visa services in Canada have been suspended till further notice for operational reasons.
U.S. Treasury yield rose and dollar strengthened as the Fed continues to see one more rate hike in the rest of 2023.
An internal group at the RBI is deliberating on the best way to curb excessive Big Tech involvement in Indian banking.
It was observed that some of the internal audit were done in a perfunctory manner and not as per the regulatory requirements.
The shares ended at a premium of 32.11% over IPO price, though it declined 0.99% from its listing price to end at Rs 278.75 apiece.
Jatin Dalal's resignation as CFO, and Aparna Iyer's appointment at the post, underscores the churn Wipro has undergone of late.
The markets regulator has also initiated other quasi-judicial proceedings in connection with this, ICICI Securities said.
