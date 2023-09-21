Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational&nbsp;

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Sept. 21

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Thursday.

Updated On 07:05 PM IST, 21 Sep 2023

India Suspends Visa Services In Canada Amid Diplomatic Standoff

Indian visa services in Canada have been suspended till further notice for operational reasons.

Asian Stocks To Face Pressure After U.S. Fed's Hawkish Stance, Says Nomura

U.S. Treasury yield rose and dollar strengthened as the Fed continues to see one more rate hike in the rest of 2023.

RBI Mulls Ways To Limit Big Tech Impact On Indian Banking — BQ Exclusive

An internal group at the RBI is deliberating on the best way to curb excessive Big Tech involvement in Indian banking.

DGCA Suspends Air India's Chief Of Flight Safety For Lapses In Internal Safety Audits

It was observed that some of the internal audit were done in a perfunctory manner and not as per the regulatory requirements.

EMS Shares End At 32.58% Premium Over IPO Price

The shares ended at a premium of 32.11% over IPO price, though it declined 0.99% from its listing price to end at Rs 278.75 apiece.

Wipro CFO Jatin Dalal Resigns, Senior VP Aparna Iyer To Replace Him

Jatin Dalal's resignation as CFO, and Aparna Iyer's appointment at the post, underscores the churn Wipro has undergone of late.

SEBI Issues Warning To ICICI Securities On Merchant Banking Operations

The markets regulator has also initiated other quasi-judicial proceedings in connection with this, ICICI Securities said.

