Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Sept. 20

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Wednesday.
The diplomatic tensions may also threaten Canadian investments in the Indian capital markets.
The Adani Group company approved a term sheet to form a new 50:50 joint venture with Total.
Arjun Mohan was part of Byju’s founding team and last served as the company's chief business officer.
The expanded tie-up is part of Infosys' endeavour to become an AI-first company, says Chairperson Nandan Nilekani.
The ED arrest was illegal and violated his right to personal liberty, Goyal says.
The proposed investment is expected to slow down the company's deleveraging process till financial year 2026, S&P Global said.
Shares debuted at Rs 1,180 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, a premium of 14% to their IPO price of Rs 1,035 apiece.