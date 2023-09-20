Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Sept. 20

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Wednesday.

Updated On 08:04 PM IST, 20 Sep 2023

India, Canada Trade Talks Paused As Political Tensions Escalate

The diplomatic tensions may also threaten Canadian investments in the Indian capital markets.

Adani Green Signs Binding Pact With TotalEnergies For Fresh $300 Million Investment

The Adani Group company approved a term sheet to form a new 50:50 joint venture with Total.

Byju's Appoints Ex-UpGrad Chief Arjun Mohan As CEO Of India Operations

Arjun Mohan was part of Byju’s founding team and last served as the company's chief business officer.

Infosys, Nvidia Expand Tie-Up To Build Generative AI Tools For Business

The expanded tie-up is part of Infosys' endeavour to become an AI-first company, says Chairperson Nandan Nilekani.

Bombay High Court Gives ED Two Weeks To Reply To Naresh Goyal's Plea Against Arrest

The ED arrest was illegal and violated his right to personal liberty, Goyal says.

Tata Steel's Green Push In U.K. To Lower Earnings Volatility: S&P Global

The proposed investment is expected to slow down the company's deleveraging process till financial year 2026, S&P Global said.

RR Kabel Shares End At 15.62% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares debuted at Rs 1,180 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, a premium of 14% to their IPO price of Rs 1,035 apiece.

