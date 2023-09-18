Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Sept. 18

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Monday.

18 Sep 2023

Oil Over $90 A Barrel Will Add To India's Inflation Woes, Says Nomura

With oil on the boil, India could be one of the worst impacted in Asia, said Nomura.

RBI On An Overdrive To Set Up Fintech Self-Regulatory Body — BQ Exclusive

The body for regulated entities will work on forming industry-level guidelines for payment and lending fintechs in India.

Finance Ministry Approves New Welfare Perks For LIC Agents

The move is set to benefit over 13 lakh agents and more than 1 lakh regular employees of the country's largest insurer.

Zee-Sony Merger Illegal, Infringes SEBI Order: Axis Finance To NCLAT

Axis Finance has alleged that the Zee-Sony merger scheme was designed to deceive lenders and public shareholders.

Laurus Labs, Syngene, Ipca, Gland Pharma Report Export Growth In August

M&M To TVS Motors: Auto Stocks See Sharp Rise

The market capitalisation of Mahindra & Mahindra crossed Rs 2 lakh crore for the first time ever.

Transfer Pricing: Tax Tribunal Allows Refund To Overseas Entity

If the foreign company has returned the excess royalty paid by its Indian entity, its tax outgo will also stand reduced, the ITAT has held.

