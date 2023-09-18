Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Sept. 18

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Monday.
With oil on the boil, India could be one of the worst impacted in Asia, said Nomura.
The body for regulated entities will work on forming industry-level guidelines for payment and lending fintechs in India.
The move is set to benefit over 13 lakh agents and more than 1 lakh regular employees of the country's largest insurer.
Axis Finance has alleged that the Zee-Sony merger scheme was designed to deceive lenders and public shareholders.
The market capitalisation of Mahindra & Mahindra crossed Rs 2 lakh crore for the first time ever.
If the foreign company has returned the excess royalty paid by its Indian entity, its tax outgo will also stand reduced, the ITAT has held.