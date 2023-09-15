Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Sept. 15

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.

Updated On 09:00 PM IST, 15 Sep 2023

Nirmala Sitharaman Says 22 Nations In Talks With India For Rupee Trade

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that about 22 countries are negotiating and approaching India to see if bilateral trades can be held in the rupee.

Chris Wood's Greed & Fear: India In Focus After Nifty Hit 20,000 And The G20 Summit

The Nifty MidCap 100 has risen by 29% so far this year, as compared with a 11% gain in the Nifty, Jefferies' Chris Wood said in his latest 'Greed & Fear' note dated Sept. 14.

Bharat Forge To Produce Armoured Vehicles In India

Shares of Bharat Forge Ltd. hit a record high on Friday after its unit won an award to produce armoured vehicles in India for Paramount, a global defence company.

SpiceJet Completes Payment Of $1.5 Million Towards Credit Suisse

SpiceJet Ltd., in compliance with the direction of the Supreme Court, has made a payment of $1.5 million to Credit Suisse Group AG.

India's Trade Deficit At $24.2 Billion In August As Exports, Imports Decline

India's exports and imports continued to decline on an annual basis, though it was higher than a month ago.

Ashok Leyland To Invest Rs 200 Crore In Greenfield Bus Plant In Uttar Pradesh

The plant will have an annual capacity to produce 2,500 buses, which may be expanded to 5,000 depending on demand.

Ami Organics Agrees To Supply Advanced Pharmaceutical Intermediate

Ami Organics Ltd. has agreed to supply additional advanced pharmaceutical intermediates to a subsidiary of Finland-based Orion Corp.

