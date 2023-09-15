Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Sept. 15

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that about 22 countries are negotiating and approaching India to see if bilateral trades can be held in the rupee.
The Nifty MidCap 100 has risen by 29% so far this year, as compared with a 11% gain in the Nifty, Jefferies' Chris Wood said in his latest 'Greed & Fear' note dated Sept. 14.
Shares of Bharat Forge Ltd. hit a record high on Friday after its unit won an award to produce armoured vehicles in India for Paramount, a global defence company.
SpiceJet Ltd., in compliance with the direction of the Supreme Court, has made a payment of $1.5 million to Credit Suisse Group AG.
India's exports and imports continued to decline on an annual basis, though it was higher than a month ago.
The plant will have an annual capacity to produce 2,500 buses, which may be expanded to 5,000 depending on demand.
Ami Organics Ltd. has agreed to supply additional advanced pharmaceutical intermediates to a subsidiary of Finland-based Orion Corp.