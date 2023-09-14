Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Sept. 14

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Thursday.
JSW Infrastructure, with plans to raise over Rs 2,800 crore via a fresh issue, will launch the biggest IPO of the month.
Axis Finance Ltd. has lodged an appeal against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. with the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal in Delhi.
A special PMLA court accepted Naresh Goyal’s request to send him to the Arthur Road jail in South Mumbai.
India has released draft rules that, once approved, will replace two-decade-old regulations on patents as the government looks to cut delays and address the concerns of innovators.
Mastercard India on Thursday announced the appointment of former SBI head Rajnish Kumar as its non-executive chairman.
The turbine is the highest capacity onshore wind turbine in India to feature in the model list.