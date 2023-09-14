Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Sept. 14

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Thursday.

Updated On 08:45 PM IST, 14 Sep 2023

Eleven Indian Companies To Tap Over Rs 10,000 Crore In September Via IPOs

JSW Infrastructure, with plans to raise over Rs 2,800 crore via a fresh issue, will launch the biggest IPO of the month.

Axis Finance Challenges Zee-Sony Merger Approval By NCLT

Axis Finance Ltd. has lodged an appeal against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. with the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal in Delhi.

 Tap To Read

Jet Airways Founder Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Money Laundering Case

A special PMLA court accepted Naresh Goyal’s request to send him to the Arthur Road jail in South Mumbai.

 Read Now

Government Proposes Changes In Regulations To Speed Up Patent Process

India has released draft rules that, once approved, will replace two-decade-old regulations on patents as the government looks to cut delays and address the concerns of innovators.

Read Here

Mastercard India Appoints Former SBI Head Rajnish Kumar As Its Chairman

Mastercard India on Thursday announced the appointment of former SBI head Rajnish Kumar as its non-executive chairman.

 Read Now

Strong MSME Sector Crucial For Economic Development, Says RBI Deputy Governor

 Read More

Adani Wind's 5.2-MW Turbine Added In Government's Model List

The turbine is the highest capacity onshore wind turbine in India to feature in the model list.

 Tap To Read

More Stories

Motorola Edge 40 Neo Unveiled; Check Features, Specs And Sale Date

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 14

Top 7 Business Schools In Asia-Pacific Region, As Per Bloomberg Businessweek
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe