Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Oct. 31

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Tuesday.

Updated On 08:10 PM IST, 31 Oct 2023

GAIL Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 87% On Operating Margin, Beats Estimates

Revenue from operations fell 15% to Rs 32,986 crore.

Nifty Bank Falls In October For The First Time In 11 Years

IndusInd Bank Ltd. was the only stock out of the index constituents that recorded a rise in prices during the monthly period.

Indian Oil Q2 Results: Profit Up 20%, Beats Estimates

Net profit was up 20% to Rs 17,713 crore in the July-September quarter, beating analyst estimates.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ BQ Prime

Larsen & Toubro Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 36.8%, Beats Estimates

Net profit for the EPC conglomerate rose 36.8% to Rs 3,856 crore in Q2 FY24.

Fiscal Deficit Reaches 39.3% Of FY24 Target On Highest Ever Capex In September

The fiscal deficit had reached 37.3% of full-year target in the corresponding period last year.

Eight Core Industries Grow 8.1% In September

The index of eight core industries rose 8.1% in September, after reaching a 14-month high of 12.5% year-on-year in August.

Prashant Jain Resigns As JSW Energy CEO

Jain will continue to work in his current role till Jan. 31 to support an orderly transition.

Photo Credit: Prashant Jains X account formerly known as Twitter

