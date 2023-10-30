Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Oct. 30

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Monday.

Updated On 08:14 PM IST, 30 Oct 2023

Tata Motors Wins Compensation From West Bengal In Singur-Nano Project Case

Arbitration panel rules in favour of the company to recover Rs 766 crore with interest from the state.

Photo Credit: Tata Motors/Meta

Adani Green Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 149%

The company's second-quarter consolidated revenue rose 40.2% year-on-year to Rs 2,220 crore.

Photo Credit: Amit Dave/Reuters

Electoral Bonds: Citizens Don't Have Right To Know Everything, Government To Supreme Court

The scheme does not have any adverse effect on the fundamental rights of citizens, the government says.

Photo Credit: Varun Gakhar/BQ Prime

Marico Q2 Results: Profit Up 17.3%, Revenue Dips On Price Cuts, Weak Demand

The net profit of the maker of Parachute hair oil rose to Rs 360 crore in the quarter ended September.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime

Mahindra Finance To Focus On Affordable Housing As Rural Business Takes A Hit

The ambition is to take its book from the current Rs 7,000–8,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore in the next three years, Managing Director Ramesh Iyer said.

Photo Credit: Usha Kunji/BQ Prime

Anil Agarwal 'Invites Investors' As Alumina Refinery Expansion Begins

Vedanta operates a 2 MTPA alumina refinery in Lanjigarh town of Kalahandi in Odisha.

Photo Credit: X formerly Twitter

UPL Q2 Results: Reports Loss, Misses Estimates

The company incurred a net loss of Rs 293 crore in the quarter ended September.

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

