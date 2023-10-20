Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Oct. 20

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational
Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.
The RBI governor was referring to bond yields, policy pronouncements from major economies, mixed data and rising crude prices.
Photo Credit: BQ Prime
Photo Credit: Nirmala Sitharaman/ Facebook
Internal checks are on at various PSBs to see if any rules were breached in onboarding mobile app users, as per sources.
Photo Credit: Canva/Representational
Adani Cement entered into definitive agreements with 10 international banks for a fresh facility with a maturity of three years.
Photo Credit: Amit Dave/Reuters
The company's net profit was at Rs 2,773 crore in Q2 FY24, as compared with a net loss in the same period last year.
Photo Credit: Canva/Representational
We have no specific target of exchange rate in our mind, Das said.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime
The company's Q2 net profit fell 35% year-on-year to Rs 1,737 crore, missing the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 1,914 crore.
Photo Credit: Canva/Representational