Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Oct. 20

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.

Updated On 06:14 PM IST, 20 Oct 2023

India’s Macro Fundamentals Remain Solid, Says RBI Governor

The RBI governor was referring to bond yields, policy pronouncements from major economies, mixed data and rising crude prices.

Nirmala Sitharaman Says Food Shouldn't Become Instrument In War Or Disruption

BoB World App Case: More Banks May Be Pulled Into The Mess — BQ Exclusive

Internal checks are on at various PSBs to see if any rules were breached in onboarding mobile app users, as per sources.

Adani Cement Refinances $3.5-Billion Debt Taken For Ambuja, ACC Buyout

Adani Cement entered into definitive agreements with 10 international banks for a fresh facility with a maturity of three years.

JSW Steel Q2 Margin Surges, Earnings Beats Estimates

The company's net profit was at Rs 2,773 crore in Q2 FY24, as compared with a net loss in the same period last year.

India's Financial Stability Is Non-Negotiable, Says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

We have no specific target of exchange rate in our mind, Das said.

Hindustan Zinc Q2 Profit Declines 35%, Misses Estimates

The company's Q2 net profit fell 35% year-on-year to Rs 1,737 crore, missing the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 1,914 crore.

