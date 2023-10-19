Photo Credit: Canva

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Oct. 19

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Thursday.

Updated On 06:12 PM IST, 19 Oct 2023

HUL Q2 Profit Flat, Revenue Up 3% As Volume Growth Slows

Revenue rises 3.16% to Rs 15,623 crore against the estimated Rs 15,597.5 crore.

Photo Credit: BQ Prime

 Read More

Google Pay Enters Lending Business In India

Google to tap India's busy credit market through retail and small merchant loans.

Photo Credit: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

 Read

Bombay Dyeing Expects Real Estate To Be Key Growth Driver

Bombay Dyeing currently has a land bank of 15 acres, which has the potential to yield 3.5 million square feet of area.

Photo Credit: Canva

 Read Here

UltraTech Cement Q2 Profit Surges 69%, Meets Estimates

The company's Q2 net profit grew 68.75% YoY to Rs 1,280.38 crore, meeting the consensus estimate of Rs 1,334 crore.

Photo Credit: BQ Prime

 Read

Nirmala Sitharaman Tells Banks To Work With Shipping Ministry For Maritime Financing

An Indian-origin indemnity entity would reduce India’s vulnerability to international sanctions, Sitharaman said.

Photo Credit: Nirmala Sitharaman/Facebook

 Read More

Google To Make Pixel Smartphone In India

Google's first locally made device is expected next year.

Photo Credit: Google

 Tap To Read

REIT Prices Are Back To Its Listing Levels. Is It Time To Buy?

REITs could be considered an attractive investment for fixed income returns, but not capital ones, said Moneyfront CEO Mohit Gang.

Photo Credit: Canva

 Tap To Read

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 19

India vs Bangladesh: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And More About World Cup 2023 Match

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Oct. 18
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe