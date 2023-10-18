Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Oct. 18

Photo Credit: Freepik
Net profit fell 14.41% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 2,267.3 crore during the July-September period.
Net profit fell 0.86% sequentially to Rs 1,162.3 crore in Q2 on the back of revenue that increased 2.33% to Rs 8,905.4 crore.
The move is expected to benefit 48.67 lakh central government employees and 67.95 lakh pensioners.
The company's net profit rose 20% to Rs 1,836 crore in Q2.
BoB terminates employment for some employees in mobile app case.
The company is expanding across its ports to create a maritime ecosystem to attract investments at the ports.
The private lender's net profit rose 22% year-on-year to Rs 2,202.2 crore in Q2 FY24, in line with analysts' estimates.
