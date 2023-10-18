Photo Credit: Freepik

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Oct. 18

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Wednesday.

Updated On 08:22 PM IST, 18 Oct 2023

Wipro Q2 Profit Plunges Over 14%, Revenue Shrinks

Net profit fell 14.41% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 2,267.3 crore during the July-September period.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime

LTIMindtree Q2 Revenue Up Nearly 2.5%, Profitability Takes A Hit

Net profit fell 0.86% sequentially to Rs 1,162.3 crore in Q2 on the back of revenue that increased 2.33% to Rs 8,905.4 crore.

Photo Credit: Bloomberg Quint

Dearness Allowance For Government Employees Hiked To 46%

The move is expected to benefit 48.67 lakh central government employees and 67.95 lakh pensioners.

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Bajaj Auto Q2 Profit Rises 20% On Higher Selling Prices

The company's net profit rose 20% to Rs 1,836 crore in Q2.

Photo Credit: VIjay Sartape/BQ Prime

Bank Of Baroda Takes Action Against Errant Employees In Mobile App Case

BoB terminates employment for some employees in mobile app case.

Photo Credit: BQ Prime

Adani Ports To Handle 400 MTPA Of Cargo In FY24, Says CEO Subrata Tripathi

The company is expanding across its ports to create a maritime ecosystem to attract investments at the ports.

Photo Credit: Adani Group

IndusInd Bank Q2 Profit Rises 22% On Higher Core Income, Lower Provisions

The private lender's net profit rose 22% year-on-year to Rs 2,202.2 crore in Q2 FY24, in line with analysts' estimates.

Photo Credit: Logo/Induslnd Facebook

