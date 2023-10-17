Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Oct. 17

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational
Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Tuesday.
The court said that transgender and intersex couples have the right to marry based on existing personal laws.
Photo Credit: Canva/Representational
The appeal has been filed against the order of the tribunal providing relief to the company on various disallowances and additions made by the Income Tax Department.
Photo Credit: Canva/Representational
The company's Q2 total income rose 33% year-on-year to Rs 11,410 crore.
The company is best placed to gain from a strong refining construct, the brokerage said.
Photo Credit: Reliance Industries amp Canva
This is still lower than Swiggy's peak valuation of $10.7 billion, at which it raised $700 million in January 2022.
Photo Credit: Swiggy
The new fund offers opened on Monday and will be available for subscription till Oct. 30, according to a release by the fund house.
Photo Credit: Canva/Representational
Morgan Stanley increased the target price on the stock to Rs 4,471 from Rs 3,786, implying an upside return potential of 14%.
Photo Credit: Logo DMart/ Facebook