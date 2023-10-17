Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Oct. 17

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Tuesday.

Updated On 07:57 PM IST, 17 Oct 2023

Supreme Court Refuses To Grant Legal Recognition To Same-Sex Marriages

The court said that transgender and intersex couples have the right to marry based on existing personal laws.

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

 Read

I-T Department Moves Bombay High Court Against M&M

The appeal has been filed against the order of the tribunal providing relief to the company on various disallowances and additions made by the Income Tax Department.

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

 Tap To Read

Bajaj Finance Q2 Results: Profit Rises 26% On Higher Total Income

The company's Q2 total income rose 33% year-on-year to Rs 11,410 crore.

 Read more

Reliance Industries To Benefit From Robust Refining Sector, Says Nomura

The company is best placed to gain from a strong refining construct, the brokerage said.

Photo Credit: Reliance Industries amp Canva

 Read Now

Swiggy's Valuation Raised By Invesco After Two Markdowns

This is still lower than Swiggy's peak valuation of $10.7 billion, at which it raised $700 million in January 2022.

Photo Credit: Swiggy

 Read Here

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Launches Fund Of Funds Investing In U.S. Treasury ETFs

The new fund offers opened on Monday and will be available for subscription till Oct. 30, according to a release by the fund house.

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

 Tap To Read

Here's Why DMart Got A Rating Upgrade By Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased the target price on the stock to Rs 4,471 from Rs 3,786, implying an upside return potential of 14%.

Photo Credit: Logo DMart/ Facebook

 Read Now

