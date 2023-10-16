Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Oct. 16

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Monday.

Updated On 08:38 PM IST, 16 Oct 2023

HDFC Bank Q2 Net Profit Rises 50% On Higher Core Income

The bank's net interest income rose 30.2% to Rs 27,385 crore from the previous year.

SpiceJet, Engine Lease Finance Reach Agreement Outside Court

The lessor said it would not continue action to get its one remaining aircraft engine back from the airline.

Federal Bank Q2 Profit Rises 35.5% On Lower Provisions

The lender's Q2 net profit rose 35.5% year-on-year to Rs 954 crore, beating a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 862.8 crore.

Jio Financial Q2 Net Profit Doubles To Rs 668 Crore

The total income of the private lender stood at Rs 608.04 crore, as of Sept. 30.

NCLAT Withdraws Order In Finolex Cables Case After Supreme Court Orders Inquiry

The court has demanded an investigation, stating it wouldn't give an opinion on the merits of the submission.

ICICI Securities Q2 Profit Jumps 41%; Board Approves Interim Dividend

ICICI Securities' net profit rose 41.53% to Rs 423.83 crore in the September quarter.

Licence Fee For Telecom Companies To Be Treated As Capital Expenditure, Says Supreme Court

The top court said that paying an amount in installments does not change its nature from a capital payment to a revenue payment.

