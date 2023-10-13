Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Oct. 13

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.

Updated On 07:51 PM IST, 13 Oct 2023

HDFC Life Insurance Q2 Profit Rises 15%, Net Premium Up 13%

The private insurer's net profit rose 15% year-on-year to Rs 378 crore in the quarter ended September.

Dataset Platform To Help AI-Enabled Chipmaking In India, Says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The strategic planning for India AI is now complete, says the electronics and IT minister.

India's Trade Deficit Eases In September As Imports Decline Faster Than Exports

Merchandise trade deficit fell to $19.4 billion in September, as compared with $24.2 billion in August.

Government Looks To Close IDBI Bank Sale Before Election Preparation Begins — BQ Exclusive

The government is keen on closing the transaction by March 2024.

Byju's Is Unravelling With Little Time To Fix Its Balance Sheet

Byju's much-anticipated statutory filing has been delayed by a year and a half.

Indian Oil Board Approves Appointment Of Anuj Jain As Chief Financial Officer

Jain has over 27 years of varied experience in the field of finance, taxation and commercial aspects of the oil and gas industry.

Akasa Air Says It's Back In Growth Mode After Rationalising Network

The carrier expects to open several domestic and international destinations within FY24.

