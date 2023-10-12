Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Oct. 12

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Thursday.

Updated On 07:56 PM IST, 12 Oct 2023

Accenture Holds Back Salary Hikes For India Employees Citing Macro Pains

The move comes a fortnight after Accenture guided for weaker-than-expected revenue growth in the fiscal ending August 2024.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ BQ Prime

 Read Now

Zomato Shares Hit 20-Month High After Brokerages Raise Target Price

Kotak and ICICI Securities have both raised the target price on Zomato, implying a potential upside of 14% to 50%, respectively.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ BQ Prime

 Read

Delhi High Court Allows Go First Lessors Access To Airworthiness Documents

The Delhi High Court also allowed security officials engaged by the lessors access to the aircraft.

 Tap To Read

Groww Overtakes Zerodha In Number Of Active Clients

Groww has 66.3 lakh active investors while Zerodha has 64.8 lakh, according to NSE data.

 Read Here

Infosys Q2 Results: Guidance Trimmed Again Even As Revenue, Profit Rise

Infosys' Q2 net profit rose 4.5% sequentially to Rs 6,215 crore on the back of revenue that grew 2.8% to Rs 38,994 crore.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime

 Read

India's CPI Inflation Eases To Three-Month Low At 5.02%

The Consumer Price Index-based inflation stood at 5.02% in September, as compared with 6.83% in August.

 Tap To Read

HCLTech Q2 Results: FY24 Guidance Cut Even As Profit Surges Nearly 9%

HCLTech's Q2 net profit rose 8.6% sequentially to Rs 3,833 crore on the back of revenue that increased 1.40% to Rs 26,672 crore.

Photo Credit: HCL Tech amp Canva

 Read Here

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 12

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Oct. 11

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 11
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe