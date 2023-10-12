Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Oct. 12

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Thursday.
The move comes a fortnight after Accenture guided for weaker-than-expected revenue growth in the fiscal ending August 2024.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ BQ Prime
Kotak and ICICI Securities have both raised the target price on Zomato, implying a potential upside of 14% to 50%, respectively.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ BQ Prime
The Delhi High Court also allowed security officials engaged by the lessors access to the aircraft.
Groww has 66.3 lakh active investors while Zerodha has 64.8 lakh, according to NSE data.
Infosys' Q2 net profit rose 4.5% sequentially to Rs 6,215 crore on the back of revenue that grew 2.8% to Rs 38,994 crore.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime
The Consumer Price Index-based inflation stood at 5.02% in September, as compared with 6.83% in August.
HCLTech's Q2 net profit rose 8.6% sequentially to Rs 3,833 crore on the back of revenue that increased 1.40% to Rs 26,672 crore.
Photo Credit: HCL Tech amp Canva