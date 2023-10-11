Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Oct. 11
Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Wednesday.
TCS Q2 Results: Profit Up 2.5%, Revenue Growth Remains Subdued
TCS' second quarter revenue rose 0.52% sequentially to Rs 59,692 crore.
SIP Contribution Crosses Rs 16,000 Crore Milestone In September: AMFI Data
Net investments into actively managed equity schemes declined 30.4% over the previous month to Rs 14,091.3 crore in September.
MTR Foods Owner Rejigs Corporate Structure, Operations In India
As part of this, Orkla looks to sharpen its focus on the core businesses as it pushes for a larger pie of the ready-to-eat market.
Jio-Facebook Deal: SAT To Hear Reliance’s Appeal Against SEBI Penalty On Oct. 31
Reliance failed to provide timely clarifications about a deal between Jio and Facebook, according to SEBI.
Anant Goenka Appointed RPG Group Vice Chairperson
Goenka will continue to serve as the vice chairperson of Ceat and Zensar Technologies.
Biofuel Alliance To Expand Global Market To $200 Billion, Says Hardeep Singh Puri
India's rising energy demand will provide fuel for future economic growth, said Puri.
Delhi High Court Rules In Favour Of ArcelorMittal Nippon In Indian Oil Dispute
The bench said that since the resolution plan was approved, all of Indian Oil's claims no longer apply.
