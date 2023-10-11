Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Oct. 11

BQPrimeVisual StoriesTop Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Oct. 11
Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Wednesday.

11 Oct 2023, 8:21 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Canva/Representational)</p></div>
TCS Q2 Results: Profit Up 2.5%, Revenue Growth Remains Subdued

TCS' second quarter revenue rose 0.52% sequentially to Rs 59,692 crore.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Facebook/TCS)</p></div>

SIP Contribution Crosses Rs 16,000 Crore Milestone In September: AMFI Data

Net investments into actively managed equity schemes declined 30.4% over the previous month to Rs 14,091.3 crore in September.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Canva/Representational)</p></div>

MTR Foods Owner Rejigs Corporate Structure, Operations In India

As part of this, Orkla looks to sharpen its focus on the core businesses as it pushes for a larger pie of the ready-to-eat market.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Company website)</p></div>

Jio-Facebook Deal: SAT To Hear Reliance’s Appeal Against SEBI Penalty On Oct. 31

Reliance failed to provide timely clarifications about a deal between Jio and Facebook, according to SEBI.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Company website)</p></div>

Anant Goenka Appointed RPG Group Vice Chairperson

Goenka will continue to serve as the vice chairperson of Ceat and Zensar Technologies.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: RPG Group/Instagram)</p></div>

Biofuel Alliance To Expand Global Market To $200 Billion, Says Hardeep Singh Puri

India's rising energy demand will provide fuel for future economic growth, said Puri.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Canva/Representational)</p></div>

Delhi High Court Rules In Favour Of ArcelorMittal Nippon In Indian Oil Dispute

The bench said that since the resolution plan was approved, all of Indian Oil's claims no longer apply.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Stakeholders can provide feedback to the draft till September-end. (Source: Pixabay)</p></div>

