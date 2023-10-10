Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Oct. 10
Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Tuesday.
TCS Q2 Results Preview: Five Things To Watch Out For
TCS is likely to clock a revenue of Rs 60,353 crore, as compared with Rs 59,381 crore in the first quarter, according to Bloomberg.
A building in TCS campus. (Photo: Company)
AGR Case: Supreme Court Committed 'Serious' Jurisdiction Errors, Says Vodafone Idea
The telecom giant says that the penalty and the subsequent interest on the penalty threatens its very existence.
Supreme Court of India. (Source: Varun Gakhar/BQ Prime)
CBDT Expects To Exceed Budget Target Despite Corporate Tax Collection Lull
Net direct tax collections, as on date, stands at Rs 9.57 lakh crore, with a growth rate of 21.82%, Chairman Nitin Gupta said.
Image Source: Canva/ Representational
IMF Raises India's Growth Forecast To 6.3% For FY24
The IMF raises growth projection by 20 basis points from its previous estimate, reflecting stronger-than-expected consumption.
Image Source: Canva/ Representational
Real Estate Index Surges To 15-Year High On Positive Quarterly Updates
Two of the 10 listed real-estate players in the Nifty Realty hit 52-week highs, with another at a record high.
Image Source: Canva/ Representational
Karnataka High Court Paves Way For Restoration Of 'TheLiverDoc' X Account
Dr Philips' account has been restored on the condition that he temporarily hides the posts under question.
Image Source: Canva/ Representational
U.S. FDA Flags One Lapse At Aurobindo Pharma's Andhra Pradesh Facility
Form 483 was issued with one observation that was procedural in nature after inspection was carried out from Sept. 13 to Sept. 19.
(Source: Aurobindo Pharma website)