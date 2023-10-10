BQPrimeVisual StoriesTop Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Oct. 10
Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Oct. 10

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Tuesday.

10 Oct 2023, 8:11 PM IST
Image Source: Canva/ Representational

TCS Q2 Results Preview: Five Things To Watch Out For

TCS is likely to clock a revenue of Rs 60,353 crore, as compared with Rs 59,381 crore in the first quarter, according to Bloomberg.

A building in TCS campus. (Photo: Company)

AGR Case: Supreme Court Committed 'Serious' Jurisdiction Errors, Says Vodafone Idea

The telecom giant says that the penalty and the subsequent interest on the penalty threatens its very existence.

Supreme Court of India. (Source: Varun Gakhar/BQ Prime)

CBDT Expects To Exceed Budget Target Despite Corporate Tax Collection Lull

Net direct tax collections, as on date, stands at Rs 9.57 lakh crore, with a growth rate of 21.82%, Chairman Nitin Gupta said.

Image Source: Canva/ Representational

IMF Raises India's Growth Forecast To 6.3% For FY24

The IMF raises growth projection by 20 basis points from its previous estimate, reflecting stronger-than-expected consumption.

Image Source: Canva/ Representational

Real Estate Index Surges To 15-Year High On Positive Quarterly Updates

Two of the 10 listed real-estate players in the Nifty Realty hit 52-week highs, with another at a record high.

Image Source: Canva/ Representational

Karnataka High Court Paves Way For Restoration Of 'TheLiverDoc' X Account

Dr Philips' account has been restored on the condition that he temporarily hides the posts under question.

Image Source: Canva/ Representational

U.S. FDA Flags One Lapse At Aurobindo Pharma's Andhra Pradesh Facility

Form 483 was issued with one observation that was procedural in nature after inspection was carried out from Sept. 13 to Sept. 19.

(Source: Aurobindo Pharma website)

