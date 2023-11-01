Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Nov.1
Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Wednesday.
GST Collections In October Surge To The Highest In FY24 At Rs 1.72 Lakh Crore
Maharashtra, followed by Karnataka, retained top spots owing to the size of consumption base and prevalence of industries.
(Source: Canva/Representational)
Hero MotoCorp Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 47%, Beats Estimates On Higher Margin
The company's sales fell nearly 1% year-on-year to 14.17 lakh units in the quarter ended September.
(Source: Canva/Representational)
India Is Not The Typical EM People Have In Mind, Says Nomura's Sonal Varma
Fiscal and monetary responses have been more contained in India, says Varma.
(Source: Nomura/X)
Godrej Consumer Products Q2 Results: Profit Misses Estimates, Revenue Up 6.2%
Consolidated net profit rose to Rs 433 crore in the quarter ended September.
A range of Godrej Consumer products (Source: Usha Kunji/BQ Prime)
Insolvency Law: Supreme Court Divided Over Government's Position As Secured Creditor
Experts say that this situation can be resolved authoritatively only through a judgement by a larger bench.
Supreme Court of India. (Source: Varun Gakhar/BQ Prime)
Deja Vu For Indian IT As Fresher Hiring Set To Halve In FY24
The last time India’s top-tier IT services firms skipped campus hiring was during the global financial crisis of 2008.
(Source: Canva/Representational)
India's Manufacturing PMI Falls To Eight-Month Low In October
India's Manufacturing PMI stood at 55.5 in October, as compared with 57.5 in September, according to S&P Global.
(Source: Canva/Representational)