Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Nov. 9

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Thursday.

Updated On 08:16 PM IST, 09 Nov 2023

From HUL To Dabur, Rural Recovery Remains Gradual, Says Morgan Stanley

In terms of regions, rural recovery was affected by food inflation and uneven rainfall distribution, Morgan Stanley said.

Small- And Mid-Cap Schemes Drive 41.6% Surge In Equity Fund Inflows In October

Net investments into actively managed equity schemes jumped to Rs 19,957.2 crore in October.

Ashok Leyland Q2 Results: Profit Beats Estimates As Margin Expands

The commercial vehicle maker's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 526 crore, as compared with a profit of Rs 164 crore last year.

Reliance Industries Raises Rs 20,000 Crore Through 10-Year Bond — BQ Exclusive

The entire net proceeds of the debenture issue will be utilised for refinancing existing borrowings maturing this year.

Adani Ports Q2 Results: Revenue Rises 28% On Higher Cargo Volume

The company's net profit rose 4% to Rs 1,748 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 2,070 crore.

Why UBS Is 'Underweight' On Indian Markets Despite 'Fairly Stable' Macros

Indian companies are not investing in growth and capex has largely been flat for the last 12-13 years, UBS' Sunil Tirumalai says.

ICICI Bank Gets RBI Nod To Make ICICI Securities Wholly Owned Subsidiary

As of the quarter ending September, ICICI Bank held 74.79% stake in ICICI Securities.

