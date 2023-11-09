Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Nov. 9

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational
Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Thursday.
In terms of regions, rural recovery was affected by food inflation and uneven rainfall distribution, Morgan Stanley said.
Photo Credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
Net investments into actively managed equity schemes jumped to Rs 19,957.2 crore in October.
Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational
The commercial vehicle maker's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 526 crore, as compared with a profit of Rs 164 crore last year.
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The entire net proceeds of the debenture issue will be utilised for refinancing existing borrowings maturing this year.
Photo Credit: Canva and Reliance Industries
The company's net profit rose 4% to Rs 1,748 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 2,070 crore.
Photo Credit: Adani Group
Indian companies are not investing in growth and capex has largely been flat for the last 12-13 years, UBS' Sunil Tirumalai says.
Photo Credit: Reuters
As of the quarter ending September, ICICI Bank held 74.79% stake in ICICI Securities.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ BQ Prime