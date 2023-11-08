Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Nov. 8

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational
Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Wednesday.
The power producer's revenue rose 12.1% to Rs 15,738 crore as against Rs 14,031 crore last year.
A trend that has stood out in the last year has been investors' enthusiasm towards mid and small-cap funds, Navneet Munot said.
The renewable power generated will be the cheapest power that will be sold in the country, he says.
Sowing of paddy, which is not a local crop and not consumed locally, is the basis of the problem, the top court says.
The company's profit was down mainly on account of the one-time loss of Rs 2,366.84 crore in Q2.
Of the total 671 founders, around 236 or 35.2%, stayed with their startup as a founder.
IDBI Bank contested the approval given by the Mumbai bench of the NCLT in August for the merger.
