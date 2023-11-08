Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Nov. 8

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Wednesday.

Updated On 07:41 PM IST, 08 Nov 2023

Tata Power Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 9%, Beats Estimates

The power producer's revenue rose 12.1% to Rs 15,738 crore as against Rs 14,031 crore last year.

'Recency Bias' Driving Mid- And Small-Cap Fund Frenzy, Says AMFI Chief

A trend that has stood out in the last year has been investors' enthusiasm towards mid and small-cap funds, Navneet Munot said.

Karan Adani Says Group Plans $750 Million Initial Investment Into Renewables In Sri Lanka

The renewable power generated will be the cheapest power that will be sold in the country, he says.

Farmers Burn Stubble Due To Economic Reasons, Punjab Tells Supreme Court

Sowing of paddy, which is not a local crop and not consumed locally, is the basis of the problem, the top court says.

Oil India Q2 Results: Profit Down 54% On One-Time Loss, Misses Estimates

The company's profit was down mainly on account of the one-time loss of Rs 2,366.84 crore in Q2.

About 40% Founders Of Startups Acquired By Unicorns Quit After Deal, Says Report

Of the total 671 founders, around 236 or 35.2%, stayed with their startup as a founder.

Zee-Sony Merger: NCLAT Adjourns Hearing Of IDBI Bank's Appeal Against Approval

IDBI Bank contested the approval given by the Mumbai bench of the NCLT in August for the merger.

