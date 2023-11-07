Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Nov. 7

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Representational
JPMorgan upgraded India's rating to 'overweight' citing seasonal impact of elections and strongest growth among emerging markets.
The ED had arrested Goyal as part of an investigation into money laundering, involving a Rs 538-crore loan advanced by Canara Bank.
It's the tale of a leaky app with poor security, and employees and third-party workers gaming the system to earn incentives.
This is something that must have been done as of yesterday, the court said.
Hemant Gala and Vishal Gupta are now the CEO of PhonePe's lending and insurance businesses, respectively.
Private general insurers exhibited robust growth, surpassing the industry average, with a growth rate of 22.5% YoY in October.
The tenure of the issue is set for five years from the date of allotment.