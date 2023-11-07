Photo Credit: Unsplash/Representational

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Nov. 7

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Tuesday.

Updated On 08:05 PM IST, 07 Nov 2023

JPMorgan Strategist Explains Why He Raised India's Rating To 'Overweight'

JPMorgan upgraded India's rating to 'overweight' citing seasonal impact of elections and strongest growth among emerging markets.

Bombay High Court Dismisses Naresh Goyal's Petition Challenging ED Arrest

The ED had arrested Goyal as part of an investigation into money laundering, involving a Rs 538-crore loan advanced by Canara Bank.

BoB World App Mess Began With An Innocuous Reward

It's the tale of a leaky app with poor security, and employees and third-party workers gaming the system to earn incentives.

Air Pollution: Stubble Burning Must Stop Immediately, Says Supreme Court

This is something that must have been done as of yesterday, the court said.

PhonePe Elevates Key Executives To Segment CEO Roles

Hemant Gala and Vishal Gupta are now the CEO of PhonePe's lending and insurance businesses, respectively.

Non-Life Insurers Report Premium Growth In October

Private general insurers exhibited robust growth, surpassing the industry average, with a growth rate of 22.5% YoY in October.

Inox Wind To Raise Rs 500 Crore Via Preference Shares

The tenure of the issue is set for five years from the date of allotment.

