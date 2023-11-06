Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Nov. 6
Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Monday.
Fitch Raises India's Medium-Term Potential GDP Growth To 6.2%
However, even after subsequent recovery, India will suffer a permanent output loss relative to pre-pandemic expectations, it said.
Free Food Grain Scheme Extension: Limited Impact In FY24, Adds To Medium-Term Risk
The government has already factored in a majority of the cost at the time of the Union budget.
Adani Energy Solutions Q2 Results: Profit Rises 46.1% On Higher Operational Income
Adani Energy Solutions' Q2 revenue increased 13% to Rs 3,673.9 crore vs Rs 3,251.5 crore over the same period last year.
Government Expects No Major Fiscal Impact As Free Food Grain Scheme Is Extended
There have been concerns on meeting the fiscal deficit as the PM announced extension of the free food scheme.
FADA Raises Red Flag As Passenger Vehicle Inventory Soars To All-Time High
Reducing dispatches to dealerships and offering attractive schemes is essential to clear inventory before year-end, it said.
Cello World Shares List At 28% Premium Over IPO Price On Market Debut
Shares debuted at Rs 831 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a premium of 28.24% over their IPO price of Rs 648.
Birla Corp. Board Approves Capacity Expansion By 1.4 Million Tonne Via Greenfield Facility
The capacity expansion will require Rs 400 crore in investment to be funded by loans and internal earnings, the company said.
