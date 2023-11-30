Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Nov. 30

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational
The stock listed at a premium of 140% over the IPO price and rose during trading.
Photo Credit: Tata Technologies website/ Canva
India's economy remained resilient in the second quarter of FY24, with the GDP growing better than expectations.
Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational
Credit impulses improving earnings outlook and lower oil prices are expected to buoy up Indian markets.
Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational
Two-wheeler sales surged by more than 20% during the 42-day festive season this year.
Photo Credit: pexels
The Navy might get a second aircraft carrier, while the Air Force and the Army might get helicopters.
Photo Credit: Defence Ministry
The shipyard currently has an order book of Rs 22,000 crore which includes defence orders of nearly Rs 16,600 crore.
Photo Credit: BQ Prime
The stock rose as much as 4.3% during the day to Rs 2,444 apiece on the NSE.
Photo Credit: HAL website