Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Nov. 30

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Thursday.

Updated On 06:29 PM IST, 30 Nov 2023

Tata Technologies Makes The Best Debut Of 2023 As Shares Surge 180% Over IPO Price

The stock listed at a premium of 140% over the IPO price and rose during trading.

Photo Credit: Tata Technologies website/ Canva

 Read

India's Q2 GDP Grows 7.6% Surpassing Estimates; GVA Expands 7.4%

India's economy remained resilient in the second quarter of FY24, with the GDP growing better than expectations.

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

 Tap To Read

Here's Why CLSA's Chief Equity Strategist Is Overweight On India

Credit impulses improving earnings outlook and lower oil prices are expected to buoy up Indian markets.

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

 Tap To Read

Two-Wheeler Sales Show India's Rural Demand Engine Is Starting To Rev Up

Two-wheeler sales surged by more than 20% during the 42-day festive season this year.

Photo Credit: pexels

 Read Now

Defence Acquisition Council May Consider Multiple Orders

The Navy might get a second aircraft carrier, while the Air Force and the Army might get helicopters.

Photo Credit: Defence Ministry

 Read Here

Cochin Shipyard Shows Capability With Multi-Ship Launch As It Eyes Second Aircraft Carrier Order

The shipyard currently has an order book of Rs 22,000 crore which includes defence orders of nearly Rs 16,600 crore.

Photo Credit: BQ Prime

 Tap To Read

HAL Shares At Record High As Defence Ministry Clears Proposals Worth Rs 1.1 Lakh Crore

The stock rose as much as 4.3% during the day to Rs 2,444 apiece on the NSE.

Photo Credit: HAL website

 Read Now

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—Nov. 30

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Nov. 29

10 Movies And Web Series Releasing In December 2023 You Cannot Miss
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe