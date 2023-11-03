BQPrimeVisual StoriesTop Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Nov. 3
Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Nov. 3

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.

03 Nov 2023, 08:14 PM IST
BQPrime
(source: Canva/ Representational)

India Debuts Its 50-Year Bond At 7.46%

This is part of the government's reorganisation of its borrowing profile.

A person holding Indian Rs 200 rupees bank notes for photograph. (Source: Usha Kunji/ BQ Prime)

Reliance Retail Bags Sephora India Rights

The partnership will give Reliance Retail a bigger foothold in the fast-growing Indian market for prestige beauty products.

(Source: Reliance Brands Ltd.)

Titan Q2 Results: Net Profit Up 9.7%, Margin Takes A Hit

The net profit of the country's largest branded jewellery maker rose to Rs 916 crore in the quarter ended September.

Titan

Zomato Q2 Results: Profit Rises To Rs 36 Crore Beating Estimates

Revenue rose 17.9% to Rs 2,848 crore sequentially, as against an estimate of Rs 2,559.3 crore.

Zomato Ltd.'s rider on bike waiting to pick up order on a street. (Source: Vijay Sartape/ BQ Prime)  

Thermax Q2 Results: Net Profit Up 45%, Revenue Rises

Revenue was 11% higher at Rs 2,302 crore in Q2, as compared with Rs 2,075 crore last year.

Thermax Ltd. (Source: Company website)

SBI Q2 Preview: Profit Growth Seen Restrained Amid Continued Pressure On NIM

Profit is expected to increase by 7.8% year-on-year to Rs 14,307 crore this quarter, according to analysts' estimates.

Representational image of an SBI branch in Mumbai. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

Bharat Dynamics Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 94%, Beats Estimates

The company's second quarter net profit rose to Rs 147 crore, beating a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 91.7 crore.

Akash a medium-range mobile surface-to-air missile system developed by the DRDO and produced by Bharat Dynamics at Defence Expo. (Source: Vijay Sartape /BQ Prime)

