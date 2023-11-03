Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Nov. 3
Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.
India Debuts Its 50-Year Bond At 7.46%
This is part of the government's reorganisation of its borrowing profile.
Reliance Retail Bags Sephora India Rights
The partnership will give Reliance Retail a bigger foothold in the fast-growing Indian market for prestige beauty products.
Titan Q2 Results: Net Profit Up 9.7%, Margin Takes A Hit
The net profit of the country's largest branded jewellery maker rose to Rs 916 crore in the quarter ended September.
Zomato Q2 Results: Profit Rises To Rs 36 Crore Beating Estimates
Revenue rose 17.9% to Rs 2,848 crore sequentially, as against an estimate of Rs 2,559.3 crore.
Thermax Q2 Results: Net Profit Up 45%, Revenue Rises
Revenue was 11% higher at Rs 2,302 crore in Q2, as compared with Rs 2,075 crore last year.
SBI Q2 Preview: Profit Growth Seen Restrained Amid Continued Pressure On NIM
Profit is expected to increase by 7.8% year-on-year to Rs 14,307 crore this quarter, according to analysts' estimates.
Bharat Dynamics Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 94%, Beats Estimates
The company's second quarter net profit rose to Rs 147 crore, beating a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 91.7 crore.
