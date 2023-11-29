Photo Credit: Canva

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Nov. 29

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Wednesday.

Updated On 07:25 PM IST, 29 Nov 2023

Byju's Valuation Cut To Under $3 Billion By Prosus

Prosus said as of September 2022, it no longer exerts significant influence on Byju's.

Thomas Cook Promoter To Sell 6.8% Stake Via OFS

The promoter will sell an additional 80 lakh shares, or 1.7% stake, if the offer for sale is oversubscribed.

Gautam Adani Back Among World’s 20 Richest People After Stock Surge

Adani now ranks 19 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with a net worth of $66.7 billion as on Nov. 29.

Reliance Earnings To Be Driven By Telecom, Retail, Says JPMorgan

JPMorgan has maintained its 'overweight' rating on the stock, with a price target of Rs 2,810 per share.

Indulgent Personal Loan Borrowers Face A Moment Of Reckoning

The lending rates on personal loans are likely to rise by 50–100 basis points across the system, bankers say.

UltraTech Cement Acquires Grinding Assets Of Burnpur Cement For Rs 169.7 Crore

The acquisition pushes UltraTech's capacity in India to 133 MTPA, it said.

Man Infraconstruction To Raise Rs 550 Crore Via Issue Of Warrants

The company will issue 3.5 crore warrants, where each warrant is convertible into one equity share at an issue price of Rs 155.

