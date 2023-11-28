Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Nov. 28

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational
The Supreme Court on Friday questioned where's the material 'to doubt SEBI' over its probe into the Adani-Hindenburg matter.
Photo Credit: Amit Dave/Reuters
The brokerage expects calendar year 2024 to see growth from increased production of oil and gas and refinery capacity expansion.
Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational
The upcoming wedding season is expected to result in spending of Rs 4.74 lakh crore, according to the retailers' body.
Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational
The company will initially sell the product in premium bars and pubs across Mumbai, Thane and Pune in Maharashtra.
Photo Credit: company
GDP growth is expected to remain on track in the second quarter of FY24 despite cooling a bit.
Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational
Blending CBG with CNG will reduce the cost proportionately and also help India reduce import of LNG.
Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational
Jay Kotak will continue to serve as the co-head of Kotak811.
Photo Credit: Uday Kotak/ Instagram