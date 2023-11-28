Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Nov. 28

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Tuesday.

Updated On 07:03 PM IST, 28 Nov 2023

Adani Stocks Add Over Rs 1.34 Lakh Crore In Investor Wealth; Record Best Day In 19 Months

The Supreme Court on Friday questioned where's the material 'to doubt SEBI' over its probe into the Adani-Hindenburg matter.

Photo Credit: Amit Dave/Reuters

ONGC To GAIL: HSBC Explains How Petrochem Capex, Energy Shift Will Impact Oil & Gas Stocks

The brokerage expects calendar year 2024 to see growth from increased production of oil and gas and refinery capacity expansion.

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

Apparel Retailers Betting On Big Fat Indian Wedding After Diwali Lull

The upcoming wedding season is expected to result in spending of Rs 4.74 lakh crore, according to the retailers' body.

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

Heineken Forays Into India's Draught Beer Market

The company will initially sell the product in premium bars and pubs across Mumbai, Thane and Pune in Maharashtra.

Photo Credit: company

India Q2 GDP Preview: Economists Expect Resilient Economy To Grow 7%

GDP growth is expected to remain on track in the second quarter of FY24 despite cooling a bit.

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

Blending Compressed Bio Gas With Fuel Gas Will Help City Gas Distributors Reduce Costs

Blending CBG with CNG will reduce the cost proportionately and also help India reduce import of LNG.

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

Jay Kotak Named Senior Vice President-Conglomerate Relationships At Kotak Mahindra

Jay Kotak will continue to serve as the co-head of Kotak811.

Photo Credit: Uday Kotak/ Instagram

