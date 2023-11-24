Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Nov. 24

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Representational
The Rs 3,042-crore offer of Tata Technologies, a first from the Tata stable in nearly two decades, was subscribed nearly 70 times.
Photo Credit: Company website
As a vital tool for customer acquisition, HSBC Global Research does not see credit card issuance slowing down 'anytime soon'.
Photo Credit: Yoco Photography on Unsplash
Cumulative profit for nine companies rose by 106%, with ACC Ltd. leading the pack, reporting fivefold growth.
Photo Credit: Amit Dave/Reuters
Recent trend shows uptick in individual retail business, says LIC Chairperson Siddhartha Mohanty.
Photo Credit: Reuters
CJI questions the 'wisdom' of allegations of conflict of interest against members of the Supreme Court-appointed committee.
Photo Credit: Supreme Courts Annual Report
Grover has a pattern of making defamatory statements in social media posts, the fintech unicorn said.
Photo Credit: Ashneer Grover/ Instagram
HSBC Global Research has retained its 'buy' rating for Cipla but cut the target price to Rs 1,425, implying an upside of 21.7%.
Photo Credit: BQ Prime