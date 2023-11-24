Photo Credit: Unsplash/Representational

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Nov. 24

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.

Updated On 06:32 PM IST, 24 Nov 2023

How Tata Technologies IPO Ranks Among This Year's Maiden Offers

The Rs 3,042-crore offer of Tata Technologies, a first from the Tata stable in nearly two decades, was subscribed nearly 70 times.

India's Credit Card Spends Rise Nearly 40% In October On Festive Demand

As a vital tool for customer acquisition, HSBC Global Research does not see credit card issuance slowing down 'anytime soon'.

Adani Firms Double Net Profit In First Half, Add Rs 1.6 Lakh Crore Market Cap

Cumulative profit for nine companies rose by 106%, with ACC Ltd. leading the pack, reporting fivefold growth.

LIC Shares Jump Over 10% After Double-Digit Premium Growth Projection

Recent trend shows uptick in individual retail business, says LIC Chairperson Siddhartha Mohanty.

Adani-Hindenburg Case: Supreme Court Reserves Verdict

CJI questions the 'wisdom' of allegations of conflict of interest against members of the Supreme Court-appointed committee.

BharatPe Seeks Interim Injunction Against Ashneer Grover For Divulging Confidential Details

Grover has a pattern of making defamatory statements in social media posts, the fintech unicorn said.

Cipla's U.S. Growth, Delay In Future Product Approvals Concern Analysts

HSBC Global Research has retained its 'buy' rating for Cipla but cut the target price to Rs 1,425, implying an upside of 21.7%.

