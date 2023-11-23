Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Nov. 23

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Thursday.

Updated On 07:41 PM IST, 23 Nov 2023

Banks Need To Look At Diversifying Funding Sources: RBI Deputy Governor Rajeshwar Rao

The financial system needs early identification of vulnerabilities at both the entity and the system level, says Rao.

Photo Credit: BQ Prime

 Tap To Read

One Way To Tackle Deepfakes Is Critical Thinking, Says Internet Pioneer Vint Cerf

Artificial intelligence should not be conflated with real human intelligence, Cerf said.

 Read

Adani Ports: Three Factors That Led To Goldman Earnings Upgrade

Goldman Sachs maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock and increased the target price to Rs 855 from Rs 820.

Photo Credit: Adani Group

 Read Here

FDA Warning Letter To Cipla: Here Are The Observations About Pithampur Facility

The FDA asked Cipla to provide a comprehensive, independent assessment of the overall system for investigating deviations.

Photo Credit: BQ Prime

 Read

FIDC Requests RBI To Re-Evaluate Higher Risk Weights For Bank Loans To NBFCs

The spike in the cost of funds is a concern, especially when the MSME and self-employed segments are recovering from the Covid-19 impact.

Photo Credit: Freepik

 Read Here

Go First Lenders Mull Litigation Financing Against Pratt & Whitney — BQ Exclusive

If they decide to go forward, the lenders and their advisers will approach overseas funds to finance the litigation.

 Tap To Read

Karnataka Bank Ties Up With Bajaj Allianz To Provide Insurance Products

This partnership will help provide structured insurance solutions to customers, the bank said.

Photo Credit: Bank website

 Read

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Nov. 23

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Nov. 22

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Nov. 22
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe