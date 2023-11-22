Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Nov. 22

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Wednesday.

Updated On 06:37 PM IST, 22 Nov 2023

Shaktikanta Das Says Banks Should Take Measures To Avoid Credit 'Exuberance'

RBI's tighter consumer lending rules are pre-emptive in nature and in the overall interest of sustainability, Das says.

Photo Credit: BQ Prime

Tata Technologies IPO Clocks 6.54 Times Subscription On First Day

The Tata Group last took a company public in 2004 with TCS' listing.

Photo Credit: Tata Technologies website/ Canva

Honasa Consumer Q2 Profit Nearly Doubles To Rs 29 Crore, Revenue Up 21%

The D2C unicorn has increased its offline distribution to 1,65,937 outlets as of September, a growth of 47% over the previous year.

Photo Credit: Company website

Patanjali Ayurved Q2 Revenue Dips 21%, Margin Expands On Lower Expenses

Standalone revenue for the Baba Ramdev-backed company fell to Rs 1,503.8 crore in the second quarter.

Photo Credit: Company website

CG Power To Venture Into Semiconductors, Shares Surge 20% To All-Time High

The company has sought approval to set up an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test facility.

Photo Credit: Companys official website

Welspun Corp Gets Nod To Set Up Manufacturing Unit In Odisha

The project worth Rs 479.5 crore will be implemented over the next three fiscals.

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Ather Energy To Launch 'Family Scooter' In 2024, Says CEO

Ather is also shortly launching the next iteration of its flagship 450X; the 450 S, which will come with a 'premium price tag'.

Photo Credit: Ather Energy Website

