Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Nov. 21

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Tuesday.

Updated On 07:51 PM IST, 21 Nov 2023

Titan's Market Cap Surpasses Rs 3 Lakh Crore As Shares Hit All-Time High

The market cap has jumped 30% so far this year.

Annapurna Swadisht Eyes Britannia's And Nestle's Turf

Air Pollution: Long-Term Impact Of Growing Paddy Could Be Disastrous, Says Supreme Court

Despite various assurances, the court noted that the trend of setting the farms on fire has not come down.

HSBC Cuts Sensex Target To 76,130 By December 2024

While HSBC stays 'overweight', it cited falling household savings, weak rural spending and global worries for its caution.

Jio Financial Services Denies Reports Of Maiden Bond Issue Plans

The company has no plans to raise money by way of bond issuance or otherwise, and the news circulated is 'speculative', it said.

Wipro, Nvidia Tie Up To Help Healthcare Insurance Companies Adopt Generative AI

By leveraging Nvidia AI platform, Wipro has already developed multiple AI-first enterprise offerings in the healthcare industry.

Exide Industries Invests Rs 100 Crore In Subsidiary

There is no change in the shareholding pattern of the company in Exide Energy Solutions.

