Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Nov. 20

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Monday.

Updated On 08:18 PM IST, 20 Nov 2023

Paytm's Personal Loans To Face Impact Of RBI's Tighter Consumer Credit Rules: BofA

Personal loans will likely get expensive by at least 50 basis points, it said.

SpiceJet Chairman Ajay Singh Summoned By Delhi High Court For Second Time

The matter pertains to a 2015 agreement between Kalanithi Maran, Kal Airways, and Singh.

The Curious Case Of SBI's Incentives-For-Insurance Sales

Instances of incentives for third-party product sales at SBI are on the rise, leading to more misselling

Goldman Sachs Sees India's GDP Growth At 6.2% In FY24; 'Overweight' On Equities

Turning Tide: Freight Rates Continue To Fall In 2023, Set To Remain Low In 2024

Global slowdown and excess container supply to keep shipping rates near pre-pandemic levels in coming years.

IRCTC Gets Nod For Seven-Year Tenders Through Clustering Of Trains

The tenders will be for 5+2 years, with the stipulation that the performance in the first five years be satisfactory.

RBI Increase Of Risk Weights On Unsecured Loans Is Credit Positive, Says Moody's

The impact of new rules could vary among lenders, depending on their exposure to unsecured loans, it said.

