Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Nov. 17

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.

Updated On 05:52 PM IST, 17 Nov 2023

RBI's New Credit Risk Weights To Hit Banks' Capital Adequacy, Says S&P

'The cost of the bank loans to NBFCs will rise incrementally,' the report says.

Ashneer Grover Says He Was Stopped From Travelling To U.S. Citing Lookout Circular

The EOW registered an FIR earlier this year following a complaint by BharatPe alleging Grover and his family caused damages.

ED Proceedings Against Hero MotoCorp's Pawan Munjal Stayed By Delhi High Court

The court had previously stayed the proceedings related to foreign currency registered by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Nov. 3.

The Tata Premium? Tata Tech IPO 20% Costlier Than Stake Sale A Month Ago

Tata Motors is also offloading fewer stock in the IPO than previously planned.

Adani Energy Solutions Gets 86% Score On ESG Performance

It surpasses the electric and gas utilities industry average among 911 global companies.

India's Integration Into Global Value Chain To Produce Quality Jobs: Soumya Kanti Ghosh

India should have an employment policy which focuses on different regions, he says.

HUL To Marico Steer Shoppers To Buy Bigger Packs With Eye On Margin

The 12-month rolling sales of Rs 20 packs rose, while that of Rs 5 packs fell in August, according to Kantar.

