Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Nov. 16

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Thursday.

Updated On 06:55 PM IST, 16 Nov 2023

Consumer Loans Become Costlier For Lenders As RBI Raises Risk Weights

RBI said consumer credit extended by banks and non-bank finance companies will attract higher risk weights.

Indian Banks' Asset Quality To Improve, But Deposit Growth May Lag, Says S&P

The country's growth prospects will remain strong over the medium-term, with GDP likely to expand 6-7% through FY24-26, it said.

Ramkrishna Forgings' Rs 1,000-Crore QIP Will Help Streamline Debt, Says CFO

The QIP, which garnered interest from marquee investors such as Nomura, Ant Capital and BNP Paribas, was subscribed three times.

Jio Financial Services Gets RBI Nod For Appointment Of Isha Ambani, Others As Directors

The company is advised to update its profile after the change in management in XBRL returns accordingly, the RBI said.

RBI’s Economic Activity Index Estimates Q3 GDP Growth At 6.3%

India is poised to maintain its growth momentum as strong macroeconomic fundamentals impart resilience in the face of headwinds, the monthly bulletin said.

Government Cuts Windfall Tax On Crude, Diesel

The new tax rates will take effect on Nov. 16.

Tata Technologies Sets IPO Price Band At Rs 475-500 To Raise More Than Rs 3,000 Crore

A price band of Rs 475-500 per share ascribes Tata Technologies a post-IPO market capitalisation of up to Rs 20,000 crore.

