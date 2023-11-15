Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Nov. 15

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Wednesday.

Updated On 05:13 PM IST, 15 Nov 2023

Trade Deficit Widens To Record High In October

Imports rose by 12.3% annually to $65 billion.

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

 Read

Siemens To Buy Additional 18% Stake In India Unit For €2.1 Billion

Shares of Siemens Ltd. rose as much as 4.41% to Rs 3,568.80 apiece on the news.

Photo Credit: Company website

 Tap To Read

Instamojo Puts Lid On Payment Aggregator Business After RBI Orders

In September 2021, Instamojo had applied for the payment aggregator licence.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime

 Read Here

Byju's-Owned Great Learning Posts Rs 390 Crore Revenue; Loss At Rs 220 Crore

In its first full financial year under Byju's, Great Learning posted a revenue of Rs 391.3 crore, up from Rs 312.7 crore in FY22.

Photo Credit: Google Play

 Tap To Read

Two Kerala Government Entities Eye Up To Rs 2,500 Crore Bond Issuances

Both the entities are mulling the issuances for financing long-term infrastructure projects.

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

 Read Here

Oyo's Proposed Rs 1,600-Crore Debt Prepayment To Improve Ebitda Leverage, Says Fitch

If the proposed transaction goes through, Fitch expects Oyo's debt to reduce by 30% and annual interest savings of $26 million.

Photo Credit: Company website

 Read Now

Suzlon, IndusInd Shares Surge On MSCI Index Rejig

Post-rebalance, India's stock count in MSCI will rise to 131, and the weights are set to move close to 16.3%.

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

 Tap To Read

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Nov. 15

Top 10 Most Visited AI Tools Over Last 12 Months

India vs New Zealand: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And More About 1st Semi-Final Of World Cup 2023
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe