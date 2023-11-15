Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Nov. 15

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational
Imports rose by 12.3% annually to $65 billion.
Shares of Siemens Ltd. rose as much as 4.41% to Rs 3,568.80 apiece on the news.
In September 2021, Instamojo had applied for the payment aggregator licence.
In its first full financial year under Byju's, Great Learning posted a revenue of Rs 391.3 crore, up from Rs 312.7 crore in FY22.
Both the entities are mulling the issuances for financing long-term infrastructure projects.
If the proposed transaction goes through, Fitch expects Oyo's debt to reduce by 30% and annual interest savings of $26 million.
Post-rebalance, India's stock count in MSCI will rise to 131, and the weights are set to move close to 16.3%.
