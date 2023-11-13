Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Nov. 13

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Monday.

Updated On 06:11 PM IST, 13 Nov 2023

Weak Industrial Production Suggests A Crack In India Consumer Story, Says Nomura

Nomura also highlighted the weaker growth impulses facing India.

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Morgan Stanley Sees 2024 As 'A Year Of Volatility' For Indian Equities

Morgan Stanley predicts that 2024 will be a volatile year for Indian equities due to general elections and macro factors.

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

How An Andhra Government Entity Avoided Default At The Last Minute

The money was raised to finance priority infrastructure development projects in Amaravati.

Photo Credit: Usha Kunji/BQ Prime

FMCG Sales Rise In October As Shops Stock Up Ahead Of Festivals

Confectionery, beverage, and packaged food categories drove sales as gift packs witnessed greater traction.

Photo Credit: BQ Prime

Manappuram Finance Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 20%

The company's total income stood at Rs 1,456 crore, up 17% year-on-year.

Photo Credit: Mannapuram Finance amp Canva

Keystone Realtors Acquires Land Worth Over Rs 200 Crore In Mumbai

The company expects to generate a potential of approximately 6 lakh sq ft on carpet area from the development of the land.

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Samvat 2080: Market Experts See India Having A 'Strong Footing'

Experts discuss what will drive the market in Samvat 2080 and the top themes for investors to focus on.

Photo Credit: BQ Prime

