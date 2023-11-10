Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Nov. 10

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.

Updated On 07:54 PM IST, 10 Nov 2023

LIC Q2 Results: Profit After Tax Falls By 50%

LIC's Q2 expenses of management on a standalone basis fell by 23%.

Burman Family-Religare Fiasco: Another Corporate Battle In The Making

The Burmans have alleged violation of insider trading rules by Religare’s Executive Chairperson Rashmi Saluja.

RBI Seeks Rare Explanation From Trading Platform After Friday Rupee Plunge — BQ Exclusive

The regulator is seeking root cause analysis to see if system failure or human error led to the rupee volatility on Friday.

Coal India Q2 Results: Profit Rises 12.7% On Higher Sales, Beats Estimates

Coal India's Q2 revenue from operations rose 9.8% to Rs 32,776 crore.

Manipal Group's Ranjan Pai Takes Over Debt Exposure In Byju's-Owned Aakash

Pai is also in close talks for further equity-led investments in Aakash, which will eventually give him a 25-30% stake.

Tata Power Looks To Accelerate Execution On 3.7 GW Renewable Orders, Says CEO Praveer Sinha

The company is targeting the execution of 1.5 gigawatts in the next half of this financial year, he said.

Auto Sales See Double-Digit Growth Across Categories In October

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations has asked carmakers to reduce vehicle dispatches.

