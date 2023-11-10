Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Nov. 10

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational
Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.
LIC's Q2 expenses of management on a standalone basis fell by 23%.
The Burmans have alleged violation of insider trading rules by Religare’s Executive Chairperson Rashmi Saluja.
The regulator is seeking root cause analysis to see if system failure or human error led to the rupee volatility on Friday.
Coal India's Q2 revenue from operations rose 9.8% to Rs 32,776 crore.
Pai is also in close talks for further equity-led investments in Aakash, which will eventually give him a 25-30% stake.
The company is targeting the execution of 1.5 gigawatts in the next half of this financial year, he said.
The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations has asked carmakers to reduce vehicle dispatches.
