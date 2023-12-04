Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 4

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational
Investors who have been awaiting clarity are likely to deploy their money as sentiment was uplifted by the BJP win, say analysts.
Photo Credit: Bharatiya Janta Party /X
SAT rejects SEBI's findings of prior knowledge in a case against Mukesh Ambani.
Photo Credit: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
The top court remarked that SEBI appeals every decision that doesn't go its way.
Photo Credit: Varun Gakhar/BQ Prime
The group's total market capitalisation rose to Rs 12.36 lakh crore.
Photo Credit: Amit Dave/Reuters
The larger figure, a total amount of Rs 15,184 crore, was restituted to public sector banks under PMLA, Pankaj Chaudhary said.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime
Limited usage among banks and unexplored use cases push common blockchain-backed platforms for the banks to the back burner.
Photo Credit: Janani Janarthanan/BQ Prime
India's corporate bond market may increase to Rs 100-120 lakh crore by 2030, from Rs 43 lakh crore in 2023, Crisil Ratings said.
Photo Credit: Usha Kunji/ BQ Prime