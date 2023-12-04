Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 4

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Monday.

Updated On 06:51 PM IST, 04 Dec 2023

BJP's Big Win In Assembly Elections: Here's What Analysts Say On Market Impact

Investors who have been awaiting clarity are likely to deploy their money as sentiment was uplifted by the BJP win, say analysts.

Photo Credit: Bharatiya Janta Party /X

SAT Overturns SEBI Order Against Mukesh Ambani In Manipulative Trades Case

SAT rejects SEBI's findings of prior knowledge in a case against Mukesh Ambani.

Photo Credit: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Supreme Court Upholds SAT Order Quashing SEBI Penalty On Apollo Tyres

The top court remarked that SEBI appeals every decision that doesn't go its way.

Photo Credit: Varun Gakhar/BQ Prime

Adani Group Stocks Add Over Rs 1.14 Lakh Crore To Investor Wealth

The group's total market capitalisation rose to Rs 12.36 lakh crore.

Photo Credit: Amit Dave/Reuters

Assets Worth Over Rs 16,000 Crore Restituted Under PMLA, Says Minister Of State Finance

The larger figure, a total amount of Rs 15,184 crore, was restituted to public sector banks under PMLA, Pankaj Chaudhary said.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime

No Proposal For Common Blockchain Platform For Banks, Says Finance Ministry

Limited usage among banks and unexplored use cases push common blockchain-backed platforms for the banks to the back burner.

Photo Credit: Janani Janarthanan/BQ Prime

India's Corporate Bond Market To More Than Double By 2030, Says Crisil

India's corporate bond market may increase to Rs 100-120 lakh crore by 2030, from Rs 43 lakh crore in 2023, Crisil Ratings said.

Photo Credit: Usha Kunji/ BQ Prime

