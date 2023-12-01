Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 1

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.

Updated On 07:30 PM IST, 01 Dec 2023

India Q2 GDP: Economists Raise Full-Year Forecast But 'Just Looking Like A Wow' Data Has Its Oddities

The forecast for the FY23 economic growth now ranges between 6.2-7% versus 5.9-6.7% earlier.

Current Capex Levels Sustainable, Says Finance Secretary TV Somanathan

The government has spent Rs 5.46 lakh crore, or 54.7%, of the budgeted capex target of Rs 10 lakh crore for FY24, as of October-end.

Photo Credit: BQ Prime

India's Manufacturing PMI Expands In November As Price Pressure Eases

The India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index picked up to 56 in November from 55.5 in October, according to S&P Global.

Photo Credit: Freepik

GAIL Files $1.8 Billion Arbitration Claim Against SEFE Unit In London

The litigation stems from non-supply of LNG cargoes to GAIL under a long-term contract.

Photo Credit: Freepik/ Representational

India Proposes To Host UN Climate Conference In 2028

Modi said India has presented a great example to the world of striking balance between development and environment conservation.

Photo Credit: Canvas/Representational

RBI Signs MoU With Bank Of England On Clearing Corp Case

In October 2022, the European Securities and Markets Authority announced that it was de-recognising six Indian clearing houses.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime

Nifty Scales New High, Records Best Month In Over A Year

The index rose 5.52% during November, the highest in 16 months.

Photo Credit: StockSnap via Pixabay

