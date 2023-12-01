Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 1

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational
The forecast for the FY23 economic growth now ranges between 6.2-7% versus 5.9-6.7% earlier.
The government has spent Rs 5.46 lakh crore, or 54.7%, of the budgeted capex target of Rs 10 lakh crore for FY24, as of October-end.
The India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index picked up to 56 in November from 55.5 in October, according to S&P Global.
The litigation stems from non-supply of LNG cargoes to GAIL under a long-term contract.
Modi said India has presented a great example to the world of striking balance between development and environment conservation.
In October 2022, the European Securities and Markets Authority announced that it was de-recognising six Indian clearing houses.
The index rose 5.52% during November, the highest in 16 months.
