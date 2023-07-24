Top Five Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 24

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Monday.
The company will hold 40% in the new entity and the rest will be owned by shareholders proportionate to their holding in ITC.
Two-wheeler sales jumped 6.7%, while the sales of three-wheelers fell 24.4%.
Growth in affordable housing was depressed by high cost of land and non-use of modern low cost construction techniques.
The company is set to close FY23 with a top line of Rs 800 crore, which will be a near fourfold rise.
SRF's Q1 revenue was down 14.28% at Rs 3,338.4 crore, while Ebitda margin was at 20.85% versus 25.54%.