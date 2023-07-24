Top Five Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 24

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Monday.

Updated On 05:19 PM IST, 24 Jul 2023

ITC Approves Spinoff Of Hotels Business

The company will hold 40% in the new entity and the rest will be owned by shareholders proportionate to their holding in ITC.

TVS Motor Q1 Profit Rises 46%, Beats Estimates

Two-wheeler sales jumped 6.7%, while the sales of three-wheelers fell 24.4%.

Here's Why There's Low Demand For Affordable Housing

Growth in affordable housing was depressed by high cost of land and non-use of modern low cost construction techniques.

PhysicsWallah: What The Profitable Edtech Unicorn Has In The Pipeline

The company is set to close FY23 with a top line of Rs 800 crore, which will be a near fourfold rise.

SRF Q1 Profit Falls 41%, Misses Estimates

SRF's Q1 revenue was down 14.28% at Rs 3,338.4 crore, while Ebitda margin was at 20.85% versus 25.54%.

