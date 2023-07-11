Top Five Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 11

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Tuesday.

Updated On 06:43 PM IST, 11 Jul 2023

Tata Elxsi To Persistent: Why JPMorgan Finds Valuations 'Super Rich'

It says reopening of economies reduced the urgency for connected and smart products.

Mid Caps Will Continue To Outperform, Says Motilal Oswal's Prateek Agrawal

While valuation comfort is relatively low, most of the growth-focused themes are part of the mid-cap segment, says Agrawal.

Adani-Hindenburg Case: Top Court Seeks Update On SEBI Investigation

The Supreme Court says that it wants to know why rules concerning opaque structures and beneficial ownership were changed.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO: All You Need To Know

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is looking to raise up to a total of Rs 500 crore via the issuance of fresh equity shares.

GST Council Meeting: States Oppose ED Sharing Information With GSTN, Says AAP's Atishi

Catch all the live updates from the GST Council meeting in Delhi.

