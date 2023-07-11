Top Five Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 11

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Tuesday.
It says reopening of economies reduced the urgency for connected and smart products.
While valuation comfort is relatively low, most of the growth-focused themes are part of the mid-cap segment, says Agrawal.
The Supreme Court says that it wants to know why rules concerning opaque structures and beneficial ownership were changed.
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is looking to raise up to a total of Rs 500 crore via the issuance of fresh equity shares.
Catch all the live updates from the GST Council meeting in Delhi.