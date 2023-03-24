Top Eight Business Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 24

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
The first of the appointments could happen as early as April 1.
Finance Ministry moves to correct tax arbitrage between debt funds and fixed deposits.
The charges had earlier been increased to 6% on Jan. 1, 2021.
A Nykaa spokesperson says some of these mid-level exits are part of the standard annual appraisal and transition process.
The apex court clarified that Adani Power will only be liable for what is mentioned in the resolution plan.
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.
The government proposes to soften the tax impact on unit holders of REITs, InvITs as envisaged in the Finance Bill, 2023.
The multinational bank's stock has lost over 24% of its value in the last one month.
The brokerage maintains a 'buy' on the firm with a target price of Rs 22,990, implying an upside return potential of 20.2%.