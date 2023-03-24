Top Eight Business Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 24

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 7:59 PM IST

RBI Set To Elevate Three Officials As Executive Directors

The first of the appointments could happen as early as April 1. 

 Read More

Debt Mutual Funds Will Lose Tax Advantage Starting April

Finance Ministry moves to correct tax arbitrage between debt funds and fixed deposits.

 Read

NSE Reduces Equity And Derivatives Transaction Charges To 4%

The charges had earlier been increased to 6% on Jan. 1, 2021.

 Tap To Read

Nykaa Sees Five High-Level Executives Resign

A Nykaa spokesperson says some of these mid-level exits are part of the standard annual appraisal and transition process.

 Tap To Read

SC Upholds Adani Power's Resolution Plan For Korba West Power

The apex court clarified that Adani Power will only be liable for what is mentioned in the resolution plan.

Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

 Read

Massive Relief Proposed For Investors Of REITs, InvITs

The government proposes to soften the tax impact on unit holders of REITs, InvITs as envisaged in the Finance Bill, 2023.

 Tap To Read

Deutsche Bank Shares Slump 11% After Spike In Credit Default Swaps

The multinational bank's stock has lost over 24% of its value in the last one month.

 Tap To Read

Nestle India's Capex Plan Can Spur Double-Digit Growth: Nomura

The brokerage maintains a 'buy' on the firm with a target price of Rs 22,990, implying an upside return potential of 20.2%.

 Read

More Stories

HDFC Bank MoneyBack+ Credit Card: Features And Benefits

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Retires From Infosys Board: A Look At Her Roles & Accolades

6 Oscar-Winning Documentaries To Watch On OTT Platforms This Weekend
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe