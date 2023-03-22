Top Eight Business Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 22

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 6:27 PM IST

Adani Group To Bid For More Airports

The strategy is to create scale and if the bid condition is right, the firm will bid, says Adani Airports' CEO Arun Bansal.

Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

 Read More

'Funding Winter' Has A Positive Side, Says Nuvama's Anshu Kapoor

There is a slowdown but with a dramatic rise in investments in realty, infrastructure, warehousing, and data centers.

 Read

SC Tightens Conditions For Claiming Input Tax Credit

Purchasers would have to prove not just the existence of the transaction but its genuineness to claim ITC.

 Tap To Read

Sula Vineyards Gets A 'Buy' As CLSA Initiates Coverage

CLSA has a 12-month price target of Rs 475, implying a potential upside of 44% for the stock.

 Read

Former Top MilkBasket Executives Raise $5 Million For Grocery Startup

Sorted is headed by Anant Goel, former CEO of MilkBasket, which was sold off to Reliance Retail Ventures.

 Read More

CA Grameen's Rise Marks A Shift In India's Microfinance Story

Along with faster disbursals, CA Grameen also acquired another microfinance company to boost its loan book.

 Tap To Read

Gas Regulator Hikes GAIL's Integrated Pipeline Tariff

GAIL sought a revision to Rs 68.55/mmBtu, but the regulator assumed lower cost of gas to arrive at the set tariff.

 Read

Reinsurance Rates To Harden In The Upcoming Renewals

Despite expectations of a hike, individual consumers may not have to directly bear the brunt, say experts.

 Tap To Read

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—March 22

Here Are The Top Indian CEOs And Executives Who Have Quit So Far In 2023

Meet Laxman Narasimhan, Starbucks' New CEO
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe