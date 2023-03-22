Top Eight Business Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 22

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
The strategy is to create scale and if the bid condition is right, the firm will bid, says Adani Airports' CEO Arun Bansal.
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.
There is a slowdown but with a dramatic rise in investments in realty, infrastructure, warehousing, and data centers.
Purchasers would have to prove not just the existence of the transaction but its genuineness to claim ITC.
CLSA has a 12-month price target of Rs 475, implying a potential upside of 44% for the stock.
Sorted is headed by Anant Goel, former CEO of MilkBasket, which was sold off to Reliance Retail Ventures.
Along with faster disbursals, CA Grameen also acquired another microfinance company to boost its loan book.
GAIL sought a revision to Rs 68.55/mmBtu, but the regulator assumed lower cost of gas to arrive at the set tariff.
Despite expectations of a hike, individual consumers may not have to directly bear the brunt, say experts.