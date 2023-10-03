Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

Top Eight Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss—Oct. 3

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Tuesday.

Updated On 06:44 PM IST, 03 Oct 2023

India's Growth To Remain Resilient At 6.3% In FY24: World Bank

An adverse global environment will continue to pose challenges in the short term, it says.

Abu Dhabi-Based IHC Increases Stake In Adani Enterprises To Over 5%

IHC highlighted AEL's 'inherent strength' in sectors like airports, data centres and green hydrogen, among others.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Reverse Merger: All You Need To Know

On culmination of the reverse merger, Ujjivan Financial shareholders will receive 116 Ujjivan SFB shares for every 10 shares held.

PayU India CEO Anirban Mukherjee Elevated To Global CEO Role

Mukherjee will now join Prosus' leadership and reporting directly to Ervin Tu, the interim CEO at Prosus and Naspers.

NMDC Hikes Iron Ore Prices To 16-Month High

Prices of both forms of iron ore are near their three-year average levels.

Maruti Suzuki Bets On Hybrids To Regain 50% Market Share

HUL Upgraded To 'Buy' By CLSA Citing Three Favourable Factors

The research firm also increased the target price to Rs 3,135, implying an upside return potential of 27%.

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Demerger: A Forced $10-Billion Restructuring

Anil Agarwal plans to split his conglomerate to unlock value for repaying debt. But will that solve his problem?

