Top Eight Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss—Oct. 3

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational
Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Tuesday.
An adverse global environment will continue to pose challenges in the short term, it says.
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Representational
IHC highlighted AEL's 'inherent strength' in sectors like airports, data centres and green hydrogen, among others.
Photo Credit: Amit Dave/Reuters
On culmination of the reverse merger, Ujjivan Financial shareholders will receive 116 Ujjivan SFB shares for every 10 shares held.
Photo Credit: BQ Prime
Mukherjee will now join Prosus' leadership and reporting directly to Ervin Tu, the interim CEO at Prosus and Naspers.
Photo Credit: Company website
Prices of both forms of iron ore are near their three-year average levels.
Photo Credit: Canva/Representational
Photo Credit: Vasudhavan /Unsplash
The research firm also increased the target price to Rs 3,135, implying an upside return potential of 27%.
Photo Credit: Company website
Anil Agarwal plans to split his conglomerate to unlock value for repaying debt. But will that solve his problem?
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape /BQ Prime